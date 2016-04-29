(Corrects headline to April not March)
April 29 A measure of factory activity in the
U.S. upper Midwest region fell in April but remained in
expansion territory for a fourth straight month, a private
survey released on Friday showed.
Marquette University and the Institute for Supply
Management-Milwaukee said their index on manufacturing in the
Milwaukee region fell to 51.05 from 57.78 in March.
A reading above 50 indicates regional manufacturing activity
is expanding.
This index on the upper Midwest has recovered, digging out
of contraction territory where it spent much of 2015 even as a
strong dollar and weak global demand have hurt regional
manufacturers.
The survey's new orders measure tumbled to 49.37 from 66.20
in March, while its production gauge dropped to 53.97 from
68.81. The employment reading declined to 56.85 from 68.32.
The survey's six-month outlook on business conditions fell
to 64.3 from 66.7 in March.
"In this outlook, there is a slight downward shift
in positive expectations compared with March in terms of
market conditions," the survey said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)