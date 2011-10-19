CHICAGO Oct 19 An unofficial gauge of human
misery in the United States rose last month to a 28-year high
as Americans struggled with rising inflation and high
unemployment.
The misery index -- which is simply the sum of the
country's inflation and unemployment rates -- rose to 13.0,
pushed up by higher price data the government reported on
Wednesday.
The data underscores the extent that Americans continue to
suffer even two years after a deep recession ended, with a weak
economic recovery imperiling President Barack Obama's hopes of
winning reelection next year.
Inez Stallworth, an underwriting assistant for a financial
services company, recently gave up her car, in part because of
rising costs for gasoline and groceries.
"I can't fit it in," said the 27-year-old Chicago resident,
who said most of her extended family was getting by
"paycheck-to-paycheck."
Consumer prices rose 3.9 percent in the 12 months through
September, the fastest pace in three years.
With gasoline prices high, consumers have less to spend on
other things. Moreover, a rise in overall prices saps economic
growth, which is typically measured in inflation-adjusted
terms.
The last time the misery index was at current levels was in
1983. But in 1984 an improving economy probably helped
President Ronald Reagan win reelection. This year, the index
has risen more than 2 points.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on misery: link.reuters.com/wuq54s
Analysis on time running out for Obama: [ID:nN1E7850QN]
Story on September inflation: [ID:nN1E79I0DA]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
INFLATION RESPITE
While the misery index rose in September, many economists
expect some respite in coming months, driven by softer
inflation.
Wednesday's price data showed inflation outside food and
energy rose at the slowest pace in six months in September.
Weakness in the jobs markets also accounts for some factors
that could push inflation lower in coming months, economists
say.
"With households facing weak wage growth and tight budgets,
it is difficult to see a sustained, broad-based increase in
prices," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch economist Neil
Dutta.
He said Wednesday's data showed that businesses' ability to
raise prices on clothing, movies and toys was "hitting a wall."
Weak incomes also will make it harder for building owners to
raise rents, further dampening inflation, Dutta said.
Indeed, inflation could slow to below 2 percent by
mid-2012, said Capital Economics economist Paul Ashworth.
But a decline in the misery index declines due to softer
inflation might not help Obama's reelection chances much.
"Any lowering of inflation isn't going to have much effect.
People are just focused like a laser on unemployment," said
independent political analyst Stuart Rothenberg.
Analysts polled by Reuters last week saw the jobless rate
-- currently stuck at 9.1 percent -- barely ticking down to 8.9
percent by the end of next year. With the election in November
2012, the expected decline looks unlikely to help Obama's job
prospects much.
Harold Archie, a bus driver with the Chicago Transit
Authority, knows well the toll that unemployment is taking on
Americans. Higher food and gasoline prices have compounded the
strain on his finances since his son lost his job. Archie, 57,
has been helping him financially.
Archie said his son might have a shot at getting his job
back, but with a pay cut: "And he was only making $13 an hour
to start with."
(Writing by Jason Lange; Editing by Leslie Adler)