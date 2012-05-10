May 10 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $57.1
billion in the April 30 week to $9,871.3 billion, the Federal
Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,842.1 billion vs. $9,832.9 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:
One week ended April 30 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,252.0 down....4.0 vs 2,256.0.....2,256.0
M-2....9,871.3 up.....57.1 vs 9,814.2.....9,814.1
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,842.1 vs ...9,832.9
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (April vs March)......2,248.0 vs.....2,220.6
M-2 (April vs March)......9,842.3 vs.....9,798.6
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended May 2 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves......rvsd..1,451,136 vs.rvsd.1,503,002
Seasonal Loans..................13 vs..............8
Total Borrowings.............6,627 vs..........7,009
Excess Reserves..........1,457,763 vs......1,510,011
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,864 vs.........98,316
Required Reserves..........107,974 vs.........94,746
Total Reserves...........1,556,626 vs......1,608,327
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,549,999 vs......1,601,318
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,617,841 vs......2,660,105
One week ended May 9 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........6,482 down...........146
Primary Credit...............14 down............69
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............26 up..............12
Asset-Backed..............6,442 down............89
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-736 up.............128
Balances/Adjustments......1,907 down............20
Currency..............1,102,555 up...........2,003
Treasury Deposits.......113,232 down.........7,516
Maiden Lane LLC...........4,184 up...............8
Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III..........20,223 up.............248
One week ended May 9 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,845,247 down.........611
Treasuries held outright..1,665,201 down.......1,691
Agencies held outright.......94,571 vs..........unch
Mortgage-Backed secs........847,824 up............19
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............179,985 up.........2,115
Other Fed liabilities........75,820 down.......1,217
Other deposits with Fed......21,348 up.........5,924
Foreign deposits................133 down...........5
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,498,968 up.........3,163
Factors on May 9
Bank borrowings...............6,461 vs.........6,801
Float..........................-956 vs..........-851