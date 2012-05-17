May 17 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $1.7
billion in the May 7 week to $9,869.4 billion, the Federal
Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,852.3 billion vs. $9,842.0 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:
One week ended May 7 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,217.9 down...34.0 vs 2,251.9.....2,252.0
M-2....9,869.4 down....1.7 vs 9,871.1.....9,871.3
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,852.3 vs ...9,842.0
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (April vs March)......2,247.9 vs.....2,220.6
M-2 (April vs March)......9,842.2 vs.....9,798.6
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended May 16 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,444,396 vs.rvsd.1,451,130
Seasonal Loans..................27 vs.............13
Total Borrowings.............6,456 vs..........6,627
Excess Reserves..........1,450,852 vs......1,457,757
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,893 vs.........98,868
Required Reserves...........96,077 vs........107,979
Total Reserves...........1,549,745 vs......1,556,625
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,543,290 vs......1,549,998
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,604,047 vs......2,617,841
One week ended May 16 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........6,429 down............53
Primary Credit...............10 down.............4
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............28 up...............2
Asset-Backed..............6,391 down............51
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-809 down............73
Balances/Adjustments......1,906 vs............unch
Currency...............1,103,279 up.............724
Treasury Deposits........99,876 down........13,356
Maiden Lane LLC...........4,047 down...........137
Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III..........15,119 down.........5,104
One week ended May 16 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,840,421 down.......4,826
Treasuries held outright..1,660,947 down.......4,254
Agencies held outright.......94,455 down.........116
Mortgage-Backed secs........853,426 up.........5,602
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............179,502 down.........483
Other Fed liabilities........76,313 up...........493
Other deposits with Fed......24,266 up.........2,918
Foreign deposits................154 up............21
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,490,284 down.......8,684
Factors on May 16
Bank borrowings...............6,393 vs.........6,461
Float..........................-825 vs..........-956