May 24 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $7.3 billion in the May 14 week to $9,875.5 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,856.9 billion vs. $9,851.7 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended May 14 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,257.3 up.....39.7 vs 2,217.6.....2,217.9 M-2....9,875.5 up......7.3 vs 9,868.2.....9,869.4 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,856.9 vs ...9,851.7 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (April vs March)......2,247.9 vs.....2,220.6 M-2 (April vs March)......9,842.3 vs.....9,798.6

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 reports:

Two Weeks Ended May 16 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves......rvsd..1,444,393 vs.rvsd.1,451,131 Seasonal Loans..................27 vs.............13 Total Borrowings.............6,456 vs..........6,627 Excess Reserves..........1,450,849 vs......1,457,758 Required Reserves (Adj).....98,897 vs.........98,871 Required Reserves...........96,081 vs........107,982 Total Reserves...........1,549,746 vs......1,556,628 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,543,290 vs......1,550,001 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,605,487 vs......2,617,839

One week ended May 23 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........6,152 down...........277 Primary Credit...............13 up...............3 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............27 down.............1 Asset-Backed..............6,112 down...........279 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-678 up.............131 Balances/Adjustments......1,903 down.............3 Currency..............1,103,490 up.............211 Treasury Deposits........90,083 down.........9,793 Maiden Lane LLC...........3,855 down...........192 Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch Maiden Lane III..........15,124 up...............5

One week ended May 23 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,842,558 up.........2,137 Treasuries held outright..1,659,826 down.......1,121 Agencies held outright.......93,383 down.......1,072 Mortgage-Backed secs........862,658 up.........9,232 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............174,954 down.......4,548 Other Fed liabilities........76,082 down.........231 Other deposits with Fed......21,413 down.......2,853 Foreign deposits................129 down..........25 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,506,654 up........16,370

Factors on May 23 Bank borrowings...............5,834 vs.........6,393 Float..........................-691 vs..........-825