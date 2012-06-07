June 7 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $2.8 billion in the May 28
week to $9,879.2 billion, the Federal Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,876.2 billion vs.
$9,873.9 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended May 28 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,235.0 down....5.9 vs 2,240.9.....2,241.3
M-2....9,879.2 down....2.8 vs 9,882.0.....9,882.4
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,876.2 vs ...9,873.9
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (April vs March)......2,248.2 vs.....2,220.6
M-2 (April vs March)......9,842.2 vs.....9,798.6
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended May 30 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves......rvsd..1,455,924 vs.rvsd.1,444,266
Seasonal Loans..................29 vs.............27
Total Borrowings.............5,908 vs..........6,456
Excess Reserves..........1,461,832 vs......1,450,722
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,711 vs.........99,027
Required Reserves..........105,757 vs.........96,209
Total Reserves...........1,560,543 vs......1,549,749
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,554,636 vs......1,543,294
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,625,104 vs......2,605,489
One week ended June 6 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........5,470 down...........192
Primary Credit...............11 down.............8
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............35 up...............4
Asset-Backed..............5,424 down...........188
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-776 down...........123
Balances/Adjustments......1,901 down.............2
Currency..............1,109,333 up.............783
Treasury Deposits........60,763 down.........7,041
Maiden Lane LLC...........3,879 up...............7
Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III..........15,263 up..............96
One week ended June 6 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,830,942 down.......3,708
Treasuries held outright..1,661,386 down.......2,391
Agencies held outright.......93,252 vs..........unch
Mortgage-Backed secs........851,754 down.......1,903
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............177,573 up...........686
Other Fed liabilities........75,428 down..........97
Other deposits with Fed......20,798 down.......4,053
Foreign deposits................131 up.............1
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,517,617 up........11,665
Factors on June 6
Bank borrowings...............5,470 vs.........5,509
Float..........................-947 vs........-1,092
