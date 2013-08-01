UPDATE 2-China corporate debt levels excessively high, no quick fix- c.bank gov
* China needs to first steady overall debt levels -vice c.bank gov
Aug 1 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $16.8 billion in the July 22 week to $10,715.6 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday .
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,678.1 billion vs. $10,642.5 billion in the previous week.
LONDON, March 10 Europe's benchmark government bond yield was set for its biggest two-week rise since June 2015 on Friday as ECB signals of diminishing urgency for policy action mixed with expectations for an imminent rate hike in the United States.
SEOUL, March 10 South Korea's central bank chief on Friday said the bank will meet on Saturday to discuss any market impact from the Constitutional Court's ruling removing the president, and vowed to stabilize markets if needed.