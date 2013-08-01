Aug 1 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $16.8 billion in the July 22 week to $10,715.6 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday .

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,678.1 billion vs. $10,642.5 billion in the previous week.

