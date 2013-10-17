Oct 17 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $25.7 billion in the Oct. 7 week to $10,904.5 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,850.5 billion vs. $10,820.9 billion in the previous week.

