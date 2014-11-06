BRIEF-Armada Hoffler Properties Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $400 mln
* Armada Hoffler Properties Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $400 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2mRJPpx) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 6 For details of the Federal Reserve's money supply report, see:
here (Americas Economics and Markets Desk)
* S&W Seed Co - on March 13, co entered into third amendment agreement amending company's credit and security agreement, dated as of September 22, 2015
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources