Mexico's Carstens says ready to act to anchor inflation
ACAPULCO, Mexico March 22 Mexico's central bank will act in an opportune manner to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored, central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Jan 22 For details of the Federal Reserve's money supply report, see:
here (Americas Economics and Markets Desk)
ACAPULCO, Mexico March 22 Mexico's central bank will act in an opportune manner to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored, central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.
March 22 Small U.S. business online lender Kabbage Inc is in talks to raise a new round of equity funding that could be used for potential acquisitions at a time when many of its peers face funding challenges, people familiar with the matter said.