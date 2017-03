TREASURIES-Bonds gain as healthcare reform in doubt

(Recasts with price change, adds quotes) * Bonds gain safety bid as doubts over healthcare reform grow * Fed's Bullard says should reduce balance sheet * Fed's Dudley cites inflation risks By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. Treasury prices gained on Friday on growing doubts about the ability of lawmakers in Washington to pass healthcare reform, which boosted demand for safe-haven debt. U.S. Republican lawmakers struggling to overcome differences over