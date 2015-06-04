China March service sector growth fastest in nearly 3 years-official PMI
BEIJING, March 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in March at the fastest pace in nearly three years, an official survey showed on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 4 For details of the Federal Reserve's money supply report, see:
here (Reuters New York newsroom)
BEIJING, March 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in March at the fastest pace in nearly three years, an official survey showed on Friday.
BEIJING, March 31 Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded at a faster pace than expected in March, adding to evidence that the world's second-largest economy is gaining momentum early in the year, an official survey showed on Friday.