Feb 16 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $7.4 billion in the Feb. 6 week to $9,772.3 billion, the Federal Reserve said.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,771.0 billion vs. $9,766.7 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended Feb. 6 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,226.2 down....0.2 vs 2,226.4.....2,227.0 M-2....9,772.3 down....7.4 vs 9,779.7.....9,780.4 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,771.0 vs ...9,766.7 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Jan vs Dec)..........2,228.6 vs.....2,173.9 M-2 (Jan vs Dec)..........9,766.0 vs.....9,640.1

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended Feb. 8 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves.......rvds.1,527,572 vs.rvsd.1,500,765 Seasonal Loans...................3 vs..............4 Total Borrowings.............8,163 vs..........8,517 Excess Reserves..........1,535,735 vs......1,509,282 Required Reserves (Adj).....97,558 vs.........93,573 Required Reserves..........105,477 vs........102,213 Total Reserves...........1,633,293 vs......1,602,855 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,625,130 vs......1,594,338 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,664,359 vs......2,630,117

One week ended Feb. 15 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........8,037 down...........102 Primary Credit................7 down.............1 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit.............nil down.............2 Asset-Backed..............8,030 down............99 AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-957 up..............76 Balances/Adjustments......1,971 down.............6 Currency...............1,081,716 up...........7,629 Treasury Deposits........58,049 down........29,913 Maiden Lane LLC...........6,842 down...........129 Maiden Lane II............6,712 up.............361 Maiden Lane III..........17,779 up..............35

One week ended Feb. 15 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,918,112 up.........4,566 Treasuries held outright..1,659,983 down.......5,034 Agencies held outright......101,498 vs..........unch Mortgage-Backed secs........843,684 up.........7,666 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............164,628 up.........1,363 Other Fed liabilities........75,504 up.........1,478 Other deposits with Fed......38,064 down.......6,635 Foreign deposits................147 up............21 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,447,152 up........26,022

Factors on February 15 Bank borrowings...............7,995 vs.........8,132 Float........................-1,086 vs........-1,037