Feb 16 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $7.4 billion in the
Feb. 6 week to $9,772.3 billion, the Federal Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,771.0 billion vs.
$9,766.7 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended Feb. 6 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,226.2 down....0.2 vs 2,226.4.....2,227.0
M-2....9,772.3 down....7.4 vs 9,779.7.....9,780.4
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,771.0 vs ...9,766.7
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (Jan vs Dec)..........2,228.6 vs.....2,173.9
M-2 (Jan vs Dec)..........9,766.0 vs.....9,640.1
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended Feb. 8 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves.......rvds.1,527,572 vs.rvsd.1,500,765
Seasonal Loans...................3 vs..............4
Total Borrowings.............8,163 vs..........8,517
Excess Reserves..........1,535,735 vs......1,509,282
Required Reserves (Adj).....97,558 vs.........93,573
Required Reserves..........105,477 vs........102,213
Total Reserves...........1,633,293 vs......1,602,855
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,625,130 vs......1,594,338
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,664,359 vs......2,630,117
One week ended Feb. 15 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........8,037 down...........102
Primary Credit................7 down.............1
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit.............nil down.............2
Asset-Backed..............8,030 down............99
AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-957 up..............76
Balances/Adjustments......1,971 down.............6
Currency...............1,081,716 up...........7,629
Treasury Deposits........58,049 down........29,913
Maiden Lane LLC...........6,842 down...........129
Maiden Lane II............6,712 up.............361
Maiden Lane III..........17,779 up..............35
One week ended Feb. 15 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,918,112 up.........4,566
Treasuries held outright..1,659,983 down.......5,034
Agencies held outright......101,498 vs..........unch
Mortgage-Backed secs........843,684 up.........7,666
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............164,628 up.........1,363
Other Fed liabilities........75,504 up.........1,478
Other deposits with Fed......38,064 down.......6,635
Foreign deposits................147 up............21
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,447,152 up........26,022
Factors on February 15
Bank borrowings...............7,995 vs.........8,132
Float........................-1,086 vs........-1,037