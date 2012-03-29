March 29 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $22.6
billion in the March 19 week to $9,787.7 billion, the Federal
Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,794.8 billion vs. $9,794.5 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:
One week ended March 19 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,208.1 down...19.6 vs 2,227.7.....2,227.6
M-2....9,787.7 down...22.6 vs 9,810.3.....9,812.7
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,794.8 vs ...9,794.5
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (Feb vs Jan)..........2,220.7 vs.....2,229.0
M-2 (Feb vs Jan)..........9,785.8 vs.....9,765.4
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended March 21 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,498,509 vs.rvsd.1,539,399
Seasonal Loans...................5 vs..............2
Total Borrowings.............7,401 vs..........7,554
Excess Reserves..........1,505,910 vs......1,546,953
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,825 vs.........98,167
Required Reserves...........93,392 vs........100,515
Total Reserves...........1,604,735 vs......1,645,120
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,597,335 vs......1,637,566
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,648,635 vs......2,689,598
One week ended March 28 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........7,076 down...........304
Primary Credit................4 down.............8
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit...............5 down.............1
Asset-Backed..............7,067 down...........295
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-835 up..............13
Balances/Adjustments......1,937 down............16
Currency...............1,096,554 up.............412
Treasury Deposits........84,043 down........18,445
Maiden Lane LLC...........5,422 up..............51
Maiden Lane II...............19 down.........1,157
Maiden Lane III..........17,450 up..............14
One week ended March 28 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,872,714 up.........1,487
Treasuries held outright..1,667,941 up.........5,464
Agencies held outright.......96,837 down.......2,155
Mortgage-Backed secs........845,079 down.......3,089
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............167,825 up.........3,169
Other Fed liabilities........74,114 down.......1,328
Other deposits with Fed......61,717 up........23,792
Foreign deposits................137 up.............7
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,474,148 down.......3,110
Factors on March 28
Bank borrowings...............7,060 vs.........7,299
Float..........................-946 vs..........-837