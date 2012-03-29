March 29 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $22.6 billion in the March 19 week to $9,787.7 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,794.8 billion vs. $9,794.5 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended March 19 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,208.1 down...19.6 vs 2,227.7.....2,227.6 M-2....9,787.7 down...22.6 vs 9,810.3.....9,812.7 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,794.8 vs ...9,794.5 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Feb vs Jan)..........2,220.7 vs.....2,229.0 M-2 (Feb vs Jan)..........9,785.8 vs.....9,765.4

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended March 21 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,498,509 vs.rvsd.1,539,399 Seasonal Loans...................5 vs..............2 Total Borrowings.............7,401 vs..........7,554 Excess Reserves..........1,505,910 vs......1,546,953 Required Reserves (Adj).....98,825 vs.........98,167 Required Reserves...........93,392 vs........100,515 Total Reserves...........1,604,735 vs......1,645,120 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,597,335 vs......1,637,566 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,648,635 vs......2,689,598

One week ended March 28 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........7,076 down...........304 Primary Credit................4 down.............8 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit...............5 down.............1 Asset-Backed..............7,067 down...........295 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-835 up..............13 Balances/Adjustments......1,937 down............16 Currency...............1,096,554 up.............412 Treasury Deposits........84,043 down........18,445 Maiden Lane LLC...........5,422 up..............51 Maiden Lane II...............19 down.........1,157 Maiden Lane III..........17,450 up..............14

One week ended March 28 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,872,714 up.........1,487 Treasuries held outright..1,667,941 up.........5,464 Agencies held outright.......96,837 down.......2,155 Mortgage-Backed secs........845,079 down.......3,089 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............167,825 up.........3,169 Other Fed liabilities........74,114 down.......1,328 Other deposits with Fed......61,717 up........23,792 Foreign deposits................137 up.............7 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,474,148 down.......3,110

Factors on March 28 Bank borrowings...............7,060 vs.........7,299 Float..........................-946 vs..........-837