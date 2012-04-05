April 5 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $37.6
billion in the March 26 week to $9,825.0 billion, the Federal
Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was 9,805.2
billion vs. $9,794.6 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:
One week ended March 26 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,223.2 up.....15.1 vs 2,208.1.....2,208.1
M-2....9,825.0 up.....37.6 vs 9,787.4.....9,787.7
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,805.2 vs ...9,794.6
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (Feb vs Jan)..........2,220.7 vs.....2,229.0
M-2 (Feb vs Jan)..........9,785.8 vs.....9,765.4
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended April 04 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,481,900 vs.rvsd.1,498,508
Seasonal Loans...................5 vs..............5
Total Borrowings.............7,074 vs..........7,401
Excess Reserves..........1,488,974 vs......1,505,909
Required Reserves (Adj).....97,618 vs.........98,828
Required Reserves...........98,898 vs.........93,395
Total Reserves...........1,586,591 vs......1,604,737
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,579,518 vs......1,597,336
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,637,133 vs......2,648,614
One week ended April 04 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........7,070 down.............6
Primary Credit...............10 up...............6
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit...............4 down.............1
Asset-Backed..............7,056 down............11
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float....................-1,034 down...........199
Balances/Adjustments......1,937 vs............unch
Currency...............1,099,447 up...........2,913
Treasury Deposits........54,899 down........29,144
Maiden Lane LLC...........5,441 up..............19
Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III..........17,466 up..............16
One week ended April 04 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,843,194 down......29,520
Treasuries held outright..1,664,793 down.......3,148
Agencies held outright.......96,478 down.........359
Mortgage-Backed secs........836,792 down.......8,287
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............168,858 up.........1,033
Other Fed liabilities........73,872 down.........242
Other deposits with Fed......31,945 down......29,772
Foreign deposits................127 down..........10
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,487,476 up........13,328
Factors on April 04
Bank borrowings...............7,073 vs.........7,060
Float........................-1,875 vs..........-946