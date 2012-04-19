April 19 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $6.2 billion in the April 9 week to $9,828.4 billion, the Federal Reserve said.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,812.6 billion vs. $9,804.6 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended April 09 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,239.4 down....3.9 vs 2,243.3.....2,243.9 M-2....9,828.4 down....6.2 vs 9,834.6.....9,857.6 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,812.6 vs ...9,804.6

Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (March vs Feb)........2,220.7 vs.....2,215.0 M-2 (March vs Feb)........9,798.7 vs.....9,769.1

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended April 18 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,503,001 vs.rvsd.1,481,878 Seasonal Loans...................8 vs..............5 Total Borrowings.............7,009 vs..........7,074 Excess Reserves..........1,510,010 vs......1,488,952 Required Reserves (Adj).....98,312 vs.........97,618 Required Reserves...........94,743 vs.........98,898 Total Reserves...........1,608,322 vs......1,586,570 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,601,313 vs......1,579,496 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,659,085 vs......2,638,391

One week ended April 18 (H4.1)Bank Borrowings...........6,961 down............96 Primary Credit................6 up...............3 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit...............8 vs............unch Asset-Backed..............6,947 down............99 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-849 down............51 Balances/Adjustments......1,930 vs............unch Currency...............1,100,160 down...........762 Treasury Deposits........53,427 up...........8,138 Maiden Lane LLC...........4,235 down.........1,210 Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch Maiden Lane III..........17,331 down...........187

One week ended April 18 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,865,930 up........21,742 Treasuries held outright..1,675,002 down.......1,532 Agencies held outright.......95,383 down.......1,095 Mortgage-Backed secs........859,952 up........23,159 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............174,694 up.........2,853 Other Fed liabilities........76,342 up.........2,290 Other deposits with Fed......37,323 down.......1,274 Foreign deposits................163 up............31 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,491,357 up.........2,150

Factors on April 18Bank borrowings...............6,949 vs.........7,020 Float..........................-869 vs..........-940