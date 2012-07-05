July 5 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $14.7 billion in the June 25 week to $9,923.8 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,906.7 billion vs. $9,895.7 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended June 25 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,239.1 up......1.5 vs 2,237.6.....2,237.5 M-2....9,923.8 up.....14.7 vs 9,909.1.....9,909.0 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,906.7 vs ...9,895.7 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (May vs April)........2,238.1 vs.....2,248.2 M-2 (May vs April)........9,875.2 vs.....9,842.3

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended June 27 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves......rvsd..1,421,406 vs.rvsd.1,485,083 Seasonal Loans..................67 vs.............41 Total Borrowings.............5,120 vs..........5,454 Excess Reserves..........1,426,526 vs......1,490,537 Required Reserves (Adj).....98,967 vs.........98,920 Required Reserves..........101,684 vs.........94,008 Total Reserves...........1,525,492 vs......1,589,458 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,520,373 vs......1,584,004 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,589,471 vs......2,647,715

One week ended July 4 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........4,642 down...........256 Primary Credit...............16 down............11 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............70 up...............1 Asset-Backed..............4,556 down...........246 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-867 down...........215 Balances/Adjustments......1,893 down.............3 Currency..............1,113,976 up...........5,816 Treasury Deposits.......100,829 down........28,320 Maiden Lane LLC...........2,417 down............58 Maiden Lane II...............18 vs............unch Maiden Lane III..........12,889 up.............586

One week ended July 4 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,845,438 down.......8,826 Treasuries held outright..1,663,652 down.......3,116 Agencies held outright.......91,484 vs..........unch Mortgage-Backed secs........855,013 down.......7,661 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............187,375 up...........983 Other Fed liabilities........75,089 down..........82 Other deposits with Fed......26,287 down......27,341 Foreign deposits..............1,584 down..........71 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,512,629 up.........3,025

Factors on July 4 Bank borrowings...............4,582 vs.........4,857 Float........................-1,156 vs..........-790

