July 19 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $1.1 billion in the July 9
week to $9,992.7 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,966.6 billion vs.
$9,956.2 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended July 9 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,330.7 up.....60.4 vs 2,270.3.....2,269.7
M-2....9,992.7 up......1.1 vs 9,991.6.....9,991.5
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,966.6 vs ...9,956.2
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (June vs May).........2,256.2 vs.....2,246.1
M-2 (June vs May).........9,943.9 vs.....9,897.2
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended July 11 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,453,421 vs.rvsd.1,421,357
Seasonal Loans..................75 vs.............67
Total Borrowings.............4,617 vs..........5,120
Excess Reserves..........1,458,038 vs......1,426,477
Required Reserves (Adj)....100,416 vs.........99,015
Required Reserves...........97,777 vs........101,733
Total Reserves...........1,558,453 vs......1,525,492
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,553,836 vs......1,520,372
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,623,517 vs......2,589,471
One week ended July 18 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........4,624 up..............32
Primary Credit...............65 up..............57
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............94 up..............14
Asset-Backed..............4,465 down............39
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-649 up.............100
Balances/Adjustments........nil down.........1,892
Currency...............1,113,126 down.........4,043
Treasury Deposits........63,021 down........23,379
Maiden Lane LLC...........2,366 down............52
Maiden Lane II...............18 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III..........11,765 down.........1,187
One week ended July 18 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,857,227 up.........8,166
Treasuries held outright..1,654,395 down.......9,554
Agencies held outright.......91,289 down.........195
Mortgage-Backed secs........866,913 up........11,869
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............195,108 up.........6,309
Other Fed liabilities........75,203 up...........189
Other deposits with Fed......33,207 up.........9,844
Foreign deposits..............2,568 up...........576
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,515,368 up.........1,685
Factors on July 18
Bank borrowings...............4,568 vs.........4,590
Float..........................-779 vs..........-831