July 19 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $1.1 billion in the July 9 week to $9,992.7 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,966.6 billion vs. $9,956.2 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended July 9 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,330.7 up.....60.4 vs 2,270.3.....2,269.7 M-2....9,992.7 up......1.1 vs 9,991.6.....9,991.5 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,966.6 vs ...9,956.2 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (June vs May).........2,256.2 vs.....2,246.1 M-2 (June vs May).........9,943.9 vs.....9,897.2

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended July 11 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,453,421 vs.rvsd.1,421,357 Seasonal Loans..................75 vs.............67 Total Borrowings.............4,617 vs..........5,120 Excess Reserves..........1,458,038 vs......1,426,477 Required Reserves (Adj)....100,416 vs.........99,015 Required Reserves...........97,777 vs........101,733 Total Reserves...........1,558,453 vs......1,525,492 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,553,836 vs......1,520,372 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,623,517 vs......2,589,471

One week ended July 18 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........4,624 up..............32 Primary Credit...............65 up..............57 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............94 up..............14 Asset-Backed..............4,465 down............39 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-649 up.............100 Balances/Adjustments........nil down.........1,892 Currency...............1,113,126 down.........4,043 Treasury Deposits........63,021 down........23,379 Maiden Lane LLC...........2,366 down............52 Maiden Lane II...............18 vs............unch Maiden Lane III..........11,765 down.........1,187

One week ended July 18 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,857,227 up.........8,166 Treasuries held outright..1,654,395 down.......9,554 Agencies held outright.......91,289 down.........195 Mortgage-Backed secs........866,913 up........11,869 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............195,108 up.........6,309 Other Fed liabilities........75,203 up...........189 Other deposits with Fed......33,207 up.........9,844 Foreign deposits..............2,568 up...........576 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,515,368 up.........1,685

Factors on July 18 Bank borrowings...............4,568 vs.........4,590 Float..........................-779 vs..........-831