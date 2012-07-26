July 26 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $41.8 billion in the July
16 week to $10,035.1 billion, the Federal Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,992.2 billion vs.
$9,966.9 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended July 16 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,326.9 down....3.5 vs 2,330.4.....2,330.7
M-2...10,035.1 up.....41.8 vs 9,993.3.....9,992.7
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,992.2 vs ...9,966.9
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (June vs May).........2,256.3 vs.....2,246.1
M-2 (June vs May).........9,944.4 vs.....9,897.2
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended July 25 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,490,063 vs.rvsd.1,453,440
Seasonal Loans.................102 vs.............75
Total Borrowings.............4,227 vs..........4,617
Excess Reserves..........1,494,290 vs......1,458,057
Required Reserves (Adj).....99,454 vs........100,387
Required Reserves..........101,167 vs.........97,748
Total Reserves...........1,593,744 vs......1,558,444
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,589,517 vs......1,553,827
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,657,650 vs......2,623,499
One week ended July 25 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........3,831 down...........793
Primary Credit...............17 down............48
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit.............110 up..............16
Asset-Backed..............3,704 down...........761
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-598 up..............51
Balances/Adjustments........nil vs............unch
Currency...............1,110,964 down.........2,144
Treasury Deposits........45,537 down........17,484
Maiden Lane LLC...........2,035 down...........331
Maiden Lane II...............24 up...............6
Maiden Lane III...........6,305 down.........5,460
One week ended July 25 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,844,275 down......12,952
Treasuries held outright..1,650,748 down.......3,647
Agencies held outright.......91,029 down.........260
Mortgage-Backed secs........865,384 down.......1,529
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............197,437 up.........2,329
Other Fed liabilities........69,522 down.......5,681
Other deposits with Fed......33,557 up...........350
Foreign deposits..............2,564 down...........4
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,518,702 up.........3,334
Factors on July 25
Bank borrowings...............3,693 vs.........4,568
Float..........................-651 vs..........-779