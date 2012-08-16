Aug 16 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $17.8 billion in the Aug. 6 week to $10,017.9 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,029.7 billion vs. $10,023.5 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended August 6 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,292.7 down...15.5 vs 2,308.2.....2,308.2 M-2...10,017.9 down...17.8 vs 10,035.7...10,035.5 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago).10,029.7 vs ..10,023.5 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (July vs June)........2,318.9 vs.....2,256.1 M-2 (July vs June).......10,020.9 vs.....9,944.4 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended August 8 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves......rvsd..1,498,955 vs.rvsd.1,490,070 Seasonal Loans.................127 vs............102 Total Borrowings.............3,673 vs..........4,227 Excess Reserves..........1,502,628 vs......1,494,297 Required Reserves (Adj)....102,785 vs.........99,447 Required Reserves..........105,153 vs........101,160 Total Reserves...........1,605,412 vs......1,593,744 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,601,740 vs......1,589,517 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,672,114 vs......2,658,902 One week ended August 15 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........3,640 down.............4 Primary Credit...............24 up..............22 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit.............142 up...............9 Asset-Backed..............3,474 down............35 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-655 up..............52 Balances/Adjustments........nil vs............unch Currency..............1,116,473 up...........1,177 Treasury Deposits........28,398 down.........7,224 Maiden Lane LLC...........2,054 down............31 Maiden Lane II...............61 vs............unch Maiden Lane III...........5,992 down.........1,390 One week ended August 15 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,839,614 up.........4,805 Treasuries held outright..1,652,346 up.........2,877 Agencies held outright.......89,376 down.......1,653 Mortgage-Backed secs........856,997 up.........3,507 Repos............................86 down.........175 Other Fed assets............198,862 up.........1,637 Other Fed liabilities........68,634 down.........296 Other deposits with Fed......31,490 up.........9,619 Foreign deposits..............5,169 up...........693 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,545,921 up.........9,821 Factors on August 15 Bank borrowings...............3,607 vs.........3,632 Float..........................-708 vs..........-838