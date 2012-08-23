Aug 23 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $51.6 billion in the August 13 week to $10,069.7 billion, the Federal Reserve said. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,038.5 billion vs. $10,029.9 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended August 13 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,342.1 up.....49.4 vs 2,292.7.....2,292.7 M-2...10,069.7 up.....51.6 vs 10,018.1....10,017.9 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago).10,038.5 vs ..10,029.9 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (July vs June)........2,318.9 vs.....2,256.1 M-2 (July vs June).......10,021.1 vs.....9,944.5 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended August 22 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,477,323 vs.rvsd.1,498,955 Seasonal Loans.................143 vs............127 Total Borrowings.............3,527 vs..........3,673 Excess Reserves..........1,480,850 vs......1,502,628 Required Reserves (Adj)....106,018 vs........102,784 Required Reserves..........101,511 vs........105,153 Total Reserves...........1,586,868 vs......1,605,412 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,583,342 vs......1,601,740 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,649,386 vs......2,672,114 One week ended August 22 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........3,412 down...........228 Primary Credit...............10 down............14 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit.............144 up...............2 Asset-Backed..............3,258 down...........216 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-644 up..............11 Balances/Adjustments........nil vs............unch Currency...............1,116,634 up.............161 Treasury Deposits........24,038 down.........4,360 Maiden Lane LLC...........1,868 down...........186 Maiden Lane II...............61 vs............unch Maiden Lane III...........1,478 down.........4,514 One week ended August 22 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,810,644 down......28,970 Treasuries held outright..1,640,377 down......11,969 Agencies held outright.......88,507 down.........869 Mortgage-Backed secs........857,412 up...........415 Repos...........................nil down..........86 Other Fed assets............190,838 down.......8,024 Other Fed liabilities........66,523 down.......2,111 Other deposits with Fed......54,080 up........22,590 Foreign deposits..............5,087 down..........82 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,563,130 up........17,209 Factors on August 22 Bank borrowings...............2,848 vs.........3,607 Float..........................-673 vs..........-708