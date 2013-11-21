Nov 21 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $24.9 billion in the Nov. 11 week to $10,922.8 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,959.9 billion vs. $10,962.4 billion in the previous week.

