BRIEF-Corindus Vascular Robotics announces private placement for $45 mln
Nov 29 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $4.0 billion in the Nov. 18 week to $10,918.7 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Friday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,942.3 billion vs. $10,959.8 billion in the previous week.
* Palisades enters into amended and restated binding agreement with Intermont Exploration, LLC and 1027344 B.C. Ltd.
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Feb 28 Private equity firms Warburg Pincus, Blackstone Group LP and Hopu Investment were among the bidders short-listed to present a potential offer for Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties , people familiar with the process said on Tuesday.