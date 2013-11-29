Nov 29 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $4.0 billion in the Nov. 18 week to $10,918.7 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Friday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $10,942.3 billion vs. $10,959.8 billion in the previous week.

For details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports, see: