NEW YORK, Aug 11 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $159.3 billion in the August 1 week to $9,474.7 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,336.0 billion vs. $9,280.6 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended August 1 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,099.2 up....100.7 vs 1,998.5.....1,998.2 M-2....9,474.7 up....159.3 vs 9,315.4.....9,315.0 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,336.0 vs ...9,280.6 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (July vs June)........2,006.2 vs.....1,947.4 M-2 (July vs June)........9,313.4 vs.....9,111.5

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended August 10 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,590,059 vs.rvsd 1,595,489 Seasonal Loans...86 vs.............82 Total Borrowings............11,941 vs.........12,307 Excess Reserves..........1,601,999 vs......1,607,796 Required Reserves (Adj).....81,304 vs.........77,968 Required Reserves...........80,478 vs.........81,946 Total Reserves...........1,683,303 vs......1,685,765 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,671,362 vs......1,673,458 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,671,982 vs......2,671,731

One week ended August 10 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings..........11,918 down............44 Primary Credit.6 down.............4 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............91 up..............10 Asset-Backed.............11,821 down............50 AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float.....-1,135 down............50 Balances/Adjustments......2,490 vs............unch Currency...............1,033,507 up...........1,703 Treasury Deposits........23,425 down........33,486 Maiden Lane LLC..........20,820 down.............1 Maiden Lane II...........10,063 down...........116 Maiden Lane III..........21,527 up..............59

One week ended August 10 - daily avgs-mlns Mortgage-Backed secs........897,285 vs..........unch Repos............nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............137,143 up...........815 Other Fed liabilities........69,769 up...........432 Other deposits with Fed......56,130 up.........6,979 Foreign deposits.484 up...........351 Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,470,035 up.........6,798

Factors on August 10 Bank borrowings..............11,912 vs........11,965 Float.........-1,291 vs........-1,246