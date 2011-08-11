NEW YORK, Aug 11 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by
$159.3 billion in the August 1 week to $9,474.7 billion, the
Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,336.0 billion vs. $9,280.6 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:
One week ended August 1 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,099.2 up....100.7 vs 1,998.5.....1,998.2
M-2....9,474.7 up....159.3 vs 9,315.4.....9,315.0
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,336.0 vs ...9,280.6
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (July vs June)........2,006.2 vs.....1,947.4
M-2 (July vs June)........9,313.4 vs.....9,111.5
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended August 10 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,590,059 vs.rvsd 1,595,489
Seasonal Loans...86 vs.............82
Total Borrowings............11,941 vs.........12,307
Excess Reserves..........1,601,999 vs......1,607,796
Required Reserves (Adj).....81,304 vs.........77,968
Required Reserves...........80,478 vs.........81,946
Total Reserves...........1,683,303 vs......1,685,765
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,671,362 vs......1,673,458
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,671,982 vs......2,671,731
One week ended August 10 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings..........11,918 down............44
Primary Credit.6 down.............4
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............91 up..............10
Asset-Backed.............11,821 down............50
AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float.....-1,135 down............50
Balances/Adjustments......2,490 vs............unch
Currency...............1,033,507 up...........1,703
Treasury Deposits........23,425 down........33,486
Maiden Lane LLC..........20,820 down.............1
Maiden Lane II...........10,063 down...........116
Maiden Lane III..........21,527 up..............59
One week ended August 10 - daily avgs-mlns
Mortgage-Backed secs........897,285 vs..........unch
Repos............nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............137,143 up...........815
Other Fed liabilities........69,769 up...........432
Other deposits with Fed......56,130 up.........6,979
Foreign deposits.484 up...........351
Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,470,035 up.........6,798
Factors on August 10
Bank borrowings..............11,912 vs........11,965
Float.........-1,291 vs........-1,246