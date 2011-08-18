NEW YORK, Aug 18 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $43.1 billion in the August 8 week to $9,516.7 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,399.7 billion vs. $9,335.6 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended August 8 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,096.4 down....2.5 vs 2,098.9.....2,099.2 M-2....9,516.7 up.....43.1 vs 9,473.6.....9,474.7 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,399.7 vs ...9,335.6 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (July vs June)........2,006.2 vs.....1,947.4 M-2 (July vs June)........9,313.2 vs.....9,111.4

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended August 10 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves......rvsd..1,590,057 vs.rvsd.1,595,490 Seasonal Loans...86 vs.............82 Total Borrowings............11,941 vs.........12,307 Excess Reserves..........1,601,997 vs......1,607,797 Required Reserves (Adj).....81,303 vs.........77,968 Required Reserves...........80,476 vs.........81,946 Total Reserves...........1,683,299 vs......1,685,766 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,671,359 vs......1,673,459 Monetary Base (Unadj)....1,601,997 vs......1,607,797

One week ended August 17 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings..........11,905 down............13 Primary Credit.6 vs............unch Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............98 up...............7 Asset-Backed.............11,801 down............20 AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float.....-1,082 up..............53 Balances/Adjustments......2,486 down.............4 Currency..............1,033,505 down.............2 Treasury Deposits........20,172 down.........3,253 Maiden Lane LLC..........18,187 down.........2,633 Maiden Lane II...........10,065 up...............2 Maiden Lane III..........21,351 down...........176

One week ended August 17 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,848,230 down.......6,494 Treasuries held outright..1,645,147 up.........1,247 Agencies held outright......111,674 down.........761 Mortgage-Backed secs........895,264 down.......2,021 Repos............nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............134,753 down.......2,390 Other Fed liabilities........70,815 up.........1,046 Other deposits with Fed......49,948 down.......6,182 Foreign deposits..............5,183 up.........4,699 Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........2,981,694 down.....488,341

Factors on August 17 Bank borrowings..............11,902 vs........11,912 Float.........-1,121 vs........-1,291