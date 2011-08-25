Aug 25 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $5.1 billion in the Aug. 15 week to $9,521.8 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,456.9 billion vs. $9,399.8 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended Aug. 15 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,085.8 down...10.7 vs 2,096.5.....2,096.4 M-2....9,521.8 up......5.1 vs 9,516.7.....9,516.7 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,456.9 vs ...9,399.8 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (July vs June)........2,006.1 vs.....1,947.4 M-2 (July vs June)........9,313.6 vs.....9,111.4

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended August 24 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves......... ..1,565,972 vs.rvsd 1,590,055 Other Borrowings............11,834 vs.........11,940 Seasonal Loans...99 vs.............86 Total Borrowings.........1,659,441 vs......1,683,299 Term Auction Credit......1,647,608 vs......1,671,358 Excess Reserves..........1,577,806 vs......1,601,995 Required Reserves (Adj).....81,635 vs.........81,303 Required Reserves...........81,635 vs.........81,303 Total Reserves...........1,659,441 vs......1,683,299 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,647,608 vs......1,671,358 Monetary Base (Unadj)....1,577,806 vs......1,601,995

One week ended Aug. 24 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings..........11,761 down...........144 Primary Credit.1 down.............5 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit.............100 up...............2 Asset-Backed.... ... AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch TALF......11,660 down...........141 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float.......-945 up.............137 Balances/Adjustments......2,484 down.............2 Currency...............1,032,536 down...........969 Treasury Deposits........20,782 up.............610 Maiden Lane LLC..........18,178 down.............9 Maiden Lane II...........10,069 up...............4 Maiden Lane III..........21,316 down............35

One week ended Aug. 24 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,842,528 down.......5,702 Treasuries held outright..1,647,856 up.........2,709 Agencies held outright......109,902 down.......1,772 Mortgage-Backed secs........892,475 down.......2,789 Repos............nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............130,642 down.......4,111 Other Fed liabilities........71,606 up...........791 Other deposits with Fed......63,755 up........13,807 Foreign deposits..............4,192 down.........991 Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,491,090 up........12,467

Factors on Aug. 24 Bank borrowings..............11,702 vs........11,902 Float.........-1,131 vs........-1,121