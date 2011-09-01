Sept 1 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $17.9
billion in the Aug. 22 week to $9,539.6 billion, the Federal
Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,512.9 billion vs. $9,456.8 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:
One week ended August 22 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,105.8 up.....20.1 vs 2,085.7.....2,085.8
M-2....9,539.6 up.....17.9 vs 9,521.7.....9,521.8
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,512.9 vs ...9,456.8
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (July vs June)........2,006.1 vs.....1,947.4
M-2 (July vs June)........9,313.7 vs.....9,111.4
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended August 24 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,565,969 vs.rvsd.1,590,055
Seasonal Loans...99 vs.............86
Total Borrowings............11,833 vs.........11,941
Excess Reserves..........1,577,803 vs......1,601,995
Required Reserves (Adj).....81,639 vs.........81,304
Required Reserves...........80,860 vs.........80,478
Total Reserves...........1,659,442 vs......1,683,299
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,647,609 vs......1,671,359
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,648,861 vs......2,671,393
One week ended August 31 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings..........12,472 down............59
Primary Credit.7 up...............6
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............95 down.............5
Asset-Backed.............11,595 down............65
AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch
TALF.........775 up...............5
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float.......-928 up..............17
Balances/Adjustments......2,475 down.............9
Currency...............1,034,094 up...........1,558
Treasury Deposits........20,320 down...........462
Maiden Lane LLC..........18,206 up..............28
Maiden Lane II...........10,077 up...............8
Maiden Lane III..........21,321 up...............5
One week ended August 31 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,835,824 down.......6,699
Treasuries held outright..1,649,786 up.........1,930
Agencies held outright......109,776 down.........126
Mortgage-Backed secs........884,945 down.......7,530
Repos............nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............130,168 down.........469
Other Fed liabilities........71,336 down.........270
Other deposits with Fed......49,526 down......14,229
Foreign deposits..............4,103 down..........89
Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,486,906 down.......4,184
Factors on August 31
Bank borrowings..............12,480 vs........11,702
Float.........-1,158 vs........-1,131