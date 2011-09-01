Sept 1 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $17.9 billion in the Aug. 22 week to $9,539.6 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,512.9 billion vs. $9,456.8 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended August 22 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,105.8 up.....20.1 vs 2,085.7.....2,085.8 M-2....9,539.6 up.....17.9 vs 9,521.7.....9,521.8 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,512.9 vs ...9,456.8 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (July vs June)........2,006.1 vs.....1,947.4 M-2 (July vs June)........9,313.7 vs.....9,111.4

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended August 24 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,565,969 vs.rvsd.1,590,055 Seasonal Loans...99 vs.............86 Total Borrowings............11,833 vs.........11,941 Excess Reserves..........1,577,803 vs......1,601,995 Required Reserves (Adj).....81,639 vs.........81,304 Required Reserves...........80,860 vs.........80,478 Total Reserves...........1,659,442 vs......1,683,299 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,647,609 vs......1,671,359 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,648,861 vs......2,671,393

One week ended August 31 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings..........12,472 down............59 Primary Credit.7 up...............6 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............95 down.............5 Asset-Backed.............11,595 down............65 AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch TALF.........775 up...............5 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float.......-928 up..............17 Balances/Adjustments......2,475 down.............9 Currency...............1,034,094 up...........1,558 Treasury Deposits........20,320 down...........462 Maiden Lane LLC..........18,206 up..............28 Maiden Lane II...........10,077 up...............8 Maiden Lane III..........21,321 up...............5

One week ended August 31 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,835,824 down.......6,699 Treasuries held outright..1,649,786 up.........1,930 Agencies held outright......109,776 down.........126 Mortgage-Backed secs........884,945 down.......7,530 Repos............nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............130,168 down.........469 Other Fed liabilities........71,336 down.........270 Other deposits with Fed......49,526 down......14,229 Foreign deposits..............4,103 down..........89 Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,486,906 down.......4,184

Factors on August 31 Bank borrowings..............12,480 vs........11,702 Float.........-1,158 vs........-1,131