Sept 8 - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $30.4
billion in the August 29 week to $9,570.1 billion, the Federal
Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,537.1 billion vs. $9,512.9 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:
One week ended August 29 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,124.1 up.....21.3 vs 2,102.8.....2,105.8
M-2....9,570.1 up.....30.4 vs 9,539.7.....9,539.6
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,537.1 vs ...9,512.9
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (July vs June)........2,006.1 vs.....1,947.4
M-2 (July vs June)........9,313.7 vs.....9,111.4
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended September 07 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves.............1,556,903 vs.rvsd 1,566,103
Other Borrowings............11,686 vs.........11,697
Seasonal Loans...87 vs.............99
Total Borrowings.........1,660,445 vs......1,659,446
Term Auction Credit......1,648,760 vs......1,647,614
Excess Reserves..........1,568,589 vs......1,577,800
Required Reserves (Adj).....91,857 vs.........81,646
Required Reserves...........91,857 vs.........81,646
Total Reserves...........1,660,445 vs......1,659,446
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,648,760 vs......1,647,614
Monetary Base (Unadj)....1,568,589 vs......1,577,800
One week ended September 07 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings..........12,447 down............25
Primary Credit.2 down.............5
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............78 down............17
Asset-Backed.... ...
AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch
TALF......11,592 down.............3
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float.....-1,104 down...........176
Balances/Adjustments......2,474 down.............1
Currency...............1,041,915 up...........7,821
Treasury Deposits........20,192 down...........128
Maiden Lane LLC..........18,234 up..............28
Maiden Lane II............9,977 down...........100
Maiden Lane III..........21,339 up..............18
One week ended September 07 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,840,822 up.........4,998
Treasuries held outright..1,654,577 up.........4,791
Agencies held outright......109,776 vs..........unch
Mortgage-Backed secs........884,945 vs..........unch
Repos............nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............130,630 up...........462
Other Fed liabilities........71,176 down.........160
Other deposits with Fed......41,537 down.......7,989
Foreign deposits..............4,436 up...........333
Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,477,561 down.......9,345
Factors on September 07
Bank borrowings..............11,661 vs........11,705
Float.........-1,867 vs........-1,158