Sept 8 - U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $30.4 billion in the August 29 week to $9,570.1 billion, the Federal Reserve said.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,537.1 billion vs. $9,512.9 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended August 29 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,124.1 up.....21.3 vs 2,102.8.....2,105.8 M-2....9,570.1 up.....30.4 vs 9,539.7.....9,539.6 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,537.1 vs ...9,512.9 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (July vs June)........2,006.1 vs.....1,947.4 M-2 (July vs June)........9,313.7 vs.....9,111.4

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended September 07 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves.............1,556,903 vs.rvsd 1,566,103 Other Borrowings............11,686 vs.........11,697 Seasonal Loans...87 vs.............99 Total Borrowings.........1,660,445 vs......1,659,446 Term Auction Credit......1,648,760 vs......1,647,614 Excess Reserves..........1,568,589 vs......1,577,800 Required Reserves (Adj).....91,857 vs.........81,646 Required Reserves...........91,857 vs.........81,646 Total Reserves...........1,660,445 vs......1,659,446 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,648,760 vs......1,647,614 Monetary Base (Unadj)....1,568,589 vs......1,577,800

One week ended September 07 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings..........12,447 down............25 Primary Credit.2 down.............5 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............78 down............17 Asset-Backed.... ... AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch TALF......11,592 down.............3 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float.....-1,104 down...........176 Balances/Adjustments......2,474 down.............1 Currency...............1,041,915 up...........7,821 Treasury Deposits........20,192 down...........128 Maiden Lane LLC..........18,234 up..............28 Maiden Lane II............9,977 down...........100 Maiden Lane III..........21,339 up..............18

One week ended September 07 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,840,822 up.........4,998 Treasuries held outright..1,654,577 up.........4,791 Agencies held outright......109,776 vs..........unch Mortgage-Backed secs........884,945 vs..........unch Repos............nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............130,630 up...........462 Other Fed liabilities........71,176 down.........160 Other deposits with Fed......41,537 down.......7,989 Foreign deposits..............4,436 up...........333 Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,477,561 down.......9,345

Factors on September 07 Bank borrowings..............11,661 vs........11,705 Float.........-1,867 vs........-1,158