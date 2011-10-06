Oct 6 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $33.8 billion in the Sept. 26 week to $9,603.6 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,587.3 billion vs. $9,579.0 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended Sept.26 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,136.9 up.....31.2 vs 2,105.7.....2,105.7 M-2....9,603.6 up.....33.8 vs 9,569.8.....9,569.8 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,587.3 vs ...9,579.0 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Aug vs July).........2,108.8 vs.....2,006.1 M-2 (Aug vs July).........9,544.9 vs.....9,313.7

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended Oct.5 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,530,490 vs.rvsd.1,537,185 Seasonal Loans..nil vs...........unch Total Borrowings............11,429 vs.........11,614 Excess Reserves..........1,541,919 vs......1,548,799 Required Reserves (Adj).....93,741 vs.........93,012 Required Reserves...........96,119 vs.........90,039 Total Reserves...........1,635,660 vs......1,641,811 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,624,232 vs......1,630,197 Monetary Base (Unadj)....1,541,919 vs......1,548,799

One week ended Oct. 5 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings..........11,405 down............46 Primary Credit...............26 down.............3 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............76 down............13 Asset-Backed.............11,505 down............30 AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float.....-1,051 down............97 Balances/Adjustments......2,514 down.............1 Currency..............1,038,966 up...........3,196 Treasury Deposits........43,655 down........12,063 Maiden Lane LLC..........15,486 up...............2 Maiden Lane II............9,957 down............12 Maiden Lane III..........21,181 up..............16

One week ended October 05 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,835,674 down.......2,681 Treasuries held outright..1,666,041 up.........2,441 Agencies held outright......108,268 vs..........unch Mortgage-Backed secs........870,883 down.......4,776 Repos............nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............132,217 down.........211 Other Fed liabilities........70,935 down.........425 Other deposits with Fed......44,722 down......22,170 Foreign deposits..............1,570 up.........1,068 Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,424,622 down......11,396

Factors on Oct. 05 Bank borrowings..............11,395 vs........11,462 Float.........-1,254 vs........-1,023