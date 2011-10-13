NEW YORK, Oct 13 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $16.2 billion in the October 3 week to $9,617.9 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,591.4 billion vs. $9,584.0 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended Oct 3 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,182.8 up.....48.4 vs 2,134.4.....2,136.9 M-2....9,617.9 up.....16.2 vs 9,601.7.....9,603.6 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,591.4 vs ...9,584.0 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Sept vs Aug).........2,123.0 vs.....2,105.7 M-2 (Sept vs Aug).........9,586.9 vs.....9,542.1

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended Oct 5 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,530,457 vs.rvsd.1,537,152 Seasonal Loans...83 vs.............78 Total Borrowings............11,429 vs.........11,614 Excess Reserves..........1,541,886 vs......1,548,766 Required Reserves (Adj).....93,774 vs.........93,053 Required Reserves...........96,153 vs.........90,079 Total Reserves...........1,635,661 vs......1,641,819 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,624,232 vs......1,630,205 Monetary Base (Unadj)....1,541,886 vs......1,548,766

One week ended Oct 12 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings..........11,373 down............32 Primary Credit...............38 up..............12 Secondary Credit..............1 up...............1 Seasonal Credit..............61 down............15 Asset-Backed.............11,275 down............30 AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float.....-1,164 down...........113 Balances/Adjustments......2,512 down.............2 Currency...............1,045,001 up...........6,035 Treasury Deposits........21,906 down........21,749 Maiden Lane LLC..........15,487 up...............1 Maiden Lane II............9,853 down...........104 Maiden Lane III..........21,243 up..............62

One week ended Oct 12 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,839,886 up.........4,212 Treasuries held outright..1,666,645 up...........604 Agencies held outright......108,268 vs..........unch Mortgage-Backed secs........870,883 vs..........unch Repos............nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............136,013 up.........3,796 Other Fed liabilities........71,576 up...........641 Other deposits with Fed......52,491 up.........7,769 Foreign deposits.127 down.......1,443 Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,403,651 down......20,971

Factors on October 12 Bank borrowings..............11,393 vs........11,395 Float.........-1,978 vs........-1,254