NEW YORK, Oct 13 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by
$16.2 billion in the October 3 week to $9,617.9 billion, the
Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,591.4 billion vs. $9,584.0 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:
One week ended Oct 3 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,182.8 up.....48.4 vs 2,134.4.....2,136.9
M-2....9,617.9 up.....16.2 vs 9,601.7.....9,603.6
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,591.4 vs ...9,584.0
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (Sept vs Aug).........2,123.0 vs.....2,105.7
M-2 (Sept vs Aug).........9,586.9 vs.....9,542.1
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended Oct 5 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,530,457 vs.rvsd.1,537,152
Seasonal Loans...83 vs.............78
Total Borrowings............11,429 vs.........11,614
Excess Reserves..........1,541,886 vs......1,548,766
Required Reserves (Adj).....93,774 vs.........93,053
Required Reserves...........96,153 vs.........90,079
Total Reserves...........1,635,661 vs......1,641,819
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,624,232 vs......1,630,205
Monetary Base (Unadj)....1,541,886 vs......1,548,766
One week ended Oct 12 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings..........11,373 down............32
Primary Credit...............38 up..............12
Secondary Credit..............1 up...............1
Seasonal Credit..............61 down............15
Asset-Backed.............11,275 down............30
AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float.....-1,164 down...........113
Balances/Adjustments......2,512 down.............2
Currency...............1,045,001 up...........6,035
Treasury Deposits........21,906 down........21,749
Maiden Lane LLC..........15,487 up...............1
Maiden Lane II............9,853 down...........104
Maiden Lane III..........21,243 up..............62
One week ended Oct 12 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,839,886 up.........4,212
Treasuries held outright..1,666,645 up...........604
Agencies held outright......108,268 vs..........unch
Mortgage-Backed secs........870,883 vs..........unch
Repos............nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............136,013 up.........3,796
Other Fed liabilities........71,576 up...........641
Other deposits with Fed......52,491 up.........7,769
Foreign deposits.127 down.......1,443
Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,403,651 down......20,971
Factors on October 12
Bank borrowings..............11,393 vs........11,395
Float.........-1,978 vs........-1,254