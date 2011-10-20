NEW YORK, Oct 20 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $16.6 billion in the October 10 week to $9,621.4 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,594.5 billion vs. $9,582.3 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended Oct. 10 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,152.4 down...40.1 vs 2,192.5.....2,182.8 M-2....9,621.4 up.....16.6 vs 9,604.8.....9,617.9 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,594.5 vs ...9,582.3 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Sept vs Aug).........2,130.8 vs.....2,107.6 M-2 (Sept vs Aug).........9,578.1 vs.....9,531.3

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended Oct. 19 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,560,978 vs.rvsd.1,530,458 Total Borrowings............11,317 vs.........11,429 Excess Reserves..........1,572,296 vs......1,541,887 Required Reserves (Adj).....91,962 vs.........93,771 Required Reserves...........86,034 vs.........96,150 Total Reserves...........1,664,258 vs......1,635,659 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,652,941 vs......1,624,230 Monetary Base (Unadj)....1,572,296 vs......1,541,887

One week ended Oct. 19 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings..........11,260 down...........113 Primary Credit.3 down............35 Secondary Credit............nil down.............1 Seasonal Credit..............42 down............19 Asset-Backed.............11,215 down............58 AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float.....-1,093 up..............72 Balances/Adjustments......2,512 vs............unch Currency..............1,042,833 down.........2,154 Treasury Deposits........43,403 up..........21,497 Maiden Lane LLC..........14,490 down...........997 Maiden Lane II............9,856 up...............3 Maiden Lane III..........21,088 down...........155

One week ended Oct. 19 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,837,822 down.......2,063 Treasuries held outright..1,665,962 down.........683 Agencies held outright......108,011 down.........257 Mortgage-Backed secs........867,108 down.......3,775 Repos............nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............138,503 up.........2,490 Other Fed liabilities........72,020 up...........444 Other deposits with Fed......51,672 down.........819 Foreign deposits.130 up.............3 Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,408,759 up.........5,108

Factors on October 19 Bank borrowings..............11,254 vs........11,393 Float.........-1,134 vs........-1,978