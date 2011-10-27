Oct 27 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $6.3
billion in the October 17 week to $9,628.7 billion, the Federal
Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,610.7 billion vs. $9,594.8 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:
One week ended October 17 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,150.9 down....7.0 vs 2,157.9.....2,152.4
M-2....9,628.7 up......6.3 vs 9,622.4.....9,621.4
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,610.7 vs ...9,594.8
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (Sept vs Aug).........2,133.8 vs.....2,107.6
M-2 (Sept vs Aug).........9,578.3 vs.....9,531.3
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended October 19 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves........rvsd-1,560,577 vs.rvsd-1,530,211
Other Borrowings.............11,318 vs..........11,429
Seasonal Loans....52 vs..............83
Total Borrowings.........1,662,854 vs......1,634,078
Term Auction Credit......1,651,537 vs......1,622,650
Excess Reserves..........1,571,895 vs......1,541,640
Required Reserves (Adj).....90,959 vs.........92,438
Total Reserves...........1,662,854 vs......1,634,078
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,651,537 vs......1,622,650
Monetary Base (Unadj)....1,571,895 vs......1,541,640
One week ended October 26 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings..........11,095 down...........165
Primary Credit.4 up...............1
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............38 down.............4
Asset-Backed.... ...
AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch
TALF......11,053 down...........162
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float.....-1,016 up..............77
Balances/Adjustments......2,510 down.............2
Currency...............1,041,873 down..........943
Treasury Deposits........64,369 up..........20,966
Maiden Lane LLC..........13,093 down.........1,397
Maiden Lane II............9,803 down............53
Maiden Lane III..........20,416 down...........672
One week ended October 26 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,832,936 down......4,886
Treasuries held outright..1,670,907 up........4,945
Agencies held outright......107,668 down........343
Mortgage-Backed secs........858,169 down......8,939
Repos............nil vs.........unch
Other Fed assets............140,154 up........1,651
Other Fed liabilities........71,081 down........939
Other deposits with Fed......64,388 up.......12,716
Foreign deposits.129 down..........1
Gold stock....11,041 vs.........unch
Custody holdings..........3,397,254 down.....11,505
Factors on October 26
Bank borrowings..............11,004 vs.......11,254
Float...........-788 vs.......-1,134