Oct 27 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $6.3 billion in the October 17 week to $9,628.7 billion, the Federal Reserve said.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,610.7 billion vs. $9,594.8 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended October 17 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,150.9 down....7.0 vs 2,157.9.....2,152.4 M-2....9,628.7 up......6.3 vs 9,622.4.....9,621.4 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,610.7 vs ...9,594.8 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Sept vs Aug).........2,133.8 vs.....2,107.6 M-2 (Sept vs Aug).........9,578.3 vs.....9,531.3

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended October 19 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves........rvsd-1,560,577 vs.rvsd-1,530,211 Other Borrowings.............11,318 vs..........11,429 Seasonal Loans....52 vs..............83 Total Borrowings.........1,662,854 vs......1,634,078 Term Auction Credit......1,651,537 vs......1,622,650 Excess Reserves..........1,571,895 vs......1,541,640 Required Reserves (Adj).....90,959 vs.........92,438 Total Reserves...........1,662,854 vs......1,634,078 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,651,537 vs......1,622,650 Monetary Base (Unadj)....1,571,895 vs......1,541,640

One week ended October 26 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings..........11,095 down...........165 Primary Credit.4 up...............1 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............38 down.............4 Asset-Backed.... ... AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch TALF......11,053 down...........162 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float.....-1,016 up..............77 Balances/Adjustments......2,510 down.............2 Currency...............1,041,873 down..........943 Treasury Deposits........64,369 up..........20,966 Maiden Lane LLC..........13,093 down.........1,397 Maiden Lane II............9,803 down............53 Maiden Lane III..........20,416 down...........672

One week ended October 26 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,832,936 down......4,886 Treasuries held outright..1,670,907 up........4,945 Agencies held outright......107,668 down........343 Mortgage-Backed secs........858,169 down......8,939 Repos............nil vs.........unch Other Fed assets............140,154 up........1,651 Other Fed liabilities........71,081 down........939 Other deposits with Fed......64,388 up.......12,716 Foreign deposits.129 down..........1 Gold stock....11,041 vs.........unch Custody holdings..........3,397,254 down.....11,505

Factors on October 26 Bank borrowings..............11,004 vs.......11,254 Float...........-788 vs.......-1,134