Nov 3 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $35.9 billion in the October 24 week to $9,592.4 billion, the Federal Reserve said.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,612.0 billion vs. $9,610.6 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended October 24 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,125.4 down...25.3 vs 2,150.7.....2,150.9 M-2....9,592.4 down...35.9 vs 9,628.3.....9,628.7 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,612.0 vs ...9,610.6 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Sept vs Aug).........2,133.8 vs.....2,107.6 M-2 (Sept vs Aug).........9,578.3 vs.....9,531.3

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended November 02 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves........... 1,504,876 vs.rvsd .1,560,510 Other Borrowings............10,995 vs..........11,349 Seasonal Loans...35 vs..............83 Total Borrowings.........1,612,230 vs......1,662,855 Excess Reserves..........1,515,871 vs......1,571,895 Required Reserves (Adj).....96,359 vs.........90,960 Required Reserves..........101,053 vs.........86,437 Total Reserves...........1,612,230 vs......1,662,855 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,601,235 vs......1,651,538 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,613,679 vs......2,659,391

One week ended November 02 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings..........10,893 down...........202 Primary Credit...............23 up..............19 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............32 down.............6 Asset-Backed.............10,838 down...........215 AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float.......-917 up..............99 Balances/Adjustments......2,508 down.............2 Currency...............1,045,358 up...........3,485 Treasury Deposits........57,775 down.........6,594 Maiden Lane LLC..........12,939 down...........154 Maiden Lane II............9,453 down...........350 Maiden Lane III..........18,019 down.........2,397

One week ended November 02 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,817,652 down......15,284 Treasuries held outright..1,666,285 down.......4,622 Agencies held outright......107,668 vs..........unch Mortgage-Backed secs........849,261 down.......8,908 Repos............nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............141,402 up.........1,248 Other Fed liabilities........68,495 down.......2,586 Other deposits with Fed......40,530 down......23,858 Foreign deposits.129 vs..........unch Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,395,491 down.......1,763

Factors on November 02 Bank borrowings..............10,840 vs........11,004 Float...........-977 vs..........-788