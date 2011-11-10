Nov 10 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $5.9 billion in the October 31 week to $9,598.4 billion, the Federal Reserve said.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,610.4 billion vs. $9,612.0 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended Oct. 31 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,148.6 up.....23.2 vs 2,125.4.....2,125.4 M-2....9,598.4 up......5.9 vs 9,592.5.....9,592.4 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,610.4 vs ...9,612.0 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Oct vs Sept).........2,149.2 vs.....2,133.8 M-2 (Oct vs Sept).........9,606.5 vs.....9,578.3

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended Nov. 2 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves......rvsd..1,504,871 vs .rvsd 1,560,545 Other Borrowings........... 10,995 vs.........11,349 Seasonal Loans........... 35 vs...... 52 Total Borrowings.........1,612,243 vs......1,662,858 Excess Reserves..........1,515,866 vs......1,571,894 Required Reserves (Adj).....96,377 vs.........90,965 Required Reserves..........101,073 vs.........86,441 Total Reserves...........1,612,243 vs......1,662,858 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,601,248 vs......1,651,541 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,612,947 vs......2,661,641

One week ended Nov. 9 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings..........10,620 down...........273 Primary Credit.5 down............18 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............24 down.............8 Asset-Backed............ 10,591 down ......... 247 AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float.......-808 up.............109 Balances/Adjustments......2,505 down.............3 Currency...............1,052,149 up...........6,813 Treasury Deposits........37,029 down........20,746 Maiden Lane LLC..........12,972 up..............33 Maiden Lane II............9,336 down...........117 Maiden Lane III..........18,049 up..............30

One week ended Nov. 9 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,811,633 down.......6,019 Treasuries held outright..1,659,111 down.......7,174 Agencies held outright......107,668 vs..........unch Mortgage-Backed secs........849,261 vs..........unch Repos............nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............142,686 up.........1,284 Other Fed liabilities........68,664 up...........169 Other deposits with Fed......49,741 up.........9,211 Foreign deposits.125 down...........4 Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,442,649 up........47,158

Factors on Nov. 9 Bank borrowings..............10,604 vs........10,840 Float.........-1,174 vs..........-977