Nov 17 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $47.9
billion in the November 7 week to $9,649.9 billion, the Federal
Reserve said.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,618.0 billion vs. $9,611.1 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:
One week ended November 7 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,155.1 up......2.9 vs 2,152.2.....2,148.6
M-2....9,649.9 up.....47.9 vs 9,602.0.....9,598.4
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,618.0 vs ...9,611.1
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (Oct vs Sept).........2,150.0 vs.....2,133.8
M-2 (Oct vs Sept).........9,607.1 vs.....9,578.2
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended November 16 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves.............1,521,867 vs.rvsd 1,504,868
Other Borrowings............10,570 vs.........10,995
Seasonal Loans...22 vs.............35
Total Borrowings............10,570 vs.........10,995
Excess Reserves..........1,532,437 vs......1,515,863
Required Reserves (Adj).....94,059 vs.........96,375
Required Reserves...........88,964 vs........101,071
Total Reserves...........1,626,496 vs......1,612,238
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,615,927 vs......1,601,243
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,630,299 vs......2,614,603
One week ended November 16 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings..........10,520 down...........100
Primary Credit.9 up...............4
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............20 down.............4
Asset-Backed.............10,491 down...........100
AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float.....-1,158 down...........350
Balances/Adjustments......2,505 vs............unch
Currency..............1,057,619 up...........5,470
Treasury Deposits........29,786 down.........7,243
Maiden Lane LLC..........12,302 down...........670
Maiden Lane II............9,337 up...............1
Maiden Lane III..........18,060 up..............11
One week ended November 16 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,820,045 up.........8,412
Treasuries held outright..1,668,748 up.........9,637
Agencies held outright......107,619 down..........49
Mortgage-Backed secs........847,692 down.......1,569
Repos............nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............143,781 up.........1,095
Other Fed liabilities........69,909 up.........1,245
Other deposits with Fed......42,868 down.......6,873
Foreign deposits.153 up............28
Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,453,711 up........11,062
Factors on November 16
Bank borrowings..............10,505 vs........10,604
Float.........-1,365 vs........-1,174