NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $4.8 billion in the November 14 week to $9,654.6 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Friday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,624.7 billion vs. $9,618.0 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended November 14 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,145.3 down....9.9 vs 2,155.2.....2,155.1 M-2....9,654.6 up......4.8 vs 9,649.8.....9,649.9 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,624.7 vs ...9,618.0 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Oct vs Sept).........2,150.1 vs.....2,133.8 M-2 (Oct vs Sept).........9,607.5 vs.....9,578.2

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended November 16 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves......rvsd..1,521,873 vs.rvsd.1,504,868 Other Borrowings......... 10,570 vs.........10,995 Seasonal Loans...22 vs.............35 Total Borrowings............10,570 vs.........10,995 Excess Reserves..........1,532,443 vs......1,515,863 Required Reserves (Adj).....94,054 vs.........96,375 Required Reserves...........88,959 vs........101,071 Total Reserves...........1,626,497 vs......1,612,238 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,615,928 vs......1,601,243 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,630,603 vs......2,614,603

One week ended November 23 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings..........10,228 down...........292 Primary Credit...............25 up..............16 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............15 down.............5 Asset-Backed.............10,188 down...........303 AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float.......-863 up.............295 Balances/Adjustments......2,505 vs............unch Currency..............1,058,836 up...........1,217 Treasury Deposits........44,347 up..........14,561 Maiden Lane LLC..........10,600 down.........1,702 Maiden Lane II............9,342 up...............5 Maiden Lane III..........17,833 down...........227

One week ended November 23 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,808,297 down......11,748 Treasuries held outright..1,668,489 down.........259 Agencies held outright......106,775 down.........844 Mortgage-Backed secs........841,828 down.......5,864 Repos............nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............140,868 down.......2,913 Other Fed liabilities........71,385 up.........1,476 Other deposits with Fed......88,662 up........45,794 Foreign deposits..............1,197 up.........1,044 Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,456,703 up.........2,992

Factors on November 23 Bank borrowings...............9,882 vs........10,505 Float...........-901 vs........-1,365