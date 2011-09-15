NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $21.5 billion in the September 5 week to $9,591.4 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,555.7 billion vs. $9,537.0 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended September 5 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,136.6 up.....12.7 vs 2,123.9.....2,124.1 M-2....9,591.4 up.....21.5 vs 9,569.9.....9,570.1 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,555.7 vs ...9,537.0 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Aug vs July).........2,108.7 vs.....2,006.1 M-2 (Aug vs July).........9,544.9 vs.....9,313.7

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended September 7 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves.....rvsd...1,556,904 vs.rvsd.1,565,968 Seasonal Loans...87 vs.............99 Total Borrowings............11,685 vs.........11,833 Excess Reserves..........1,568,590 vs......1,577,802 Required Reserves (Adj).....91,855 vs.........81,646 Required Reserves...........91,666 vs.........80,867 Total Reserves...........1,660,444 vs......1,659,448 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,648,759 vs......1,647,615 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,654,395 vs......2,651,681

One week ended September 14 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings..........11,660 down............12 Primary Credit...............19 up..............17 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............76 down.............2 Asset-Backed.............11,565 down............27 AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch TALF.........775 vs............unch Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float.....-1,120 down............16 Balances/Adjustments......2,522 up..............48 Currency..............1,040,687 down.........1,228 Treasury Deposits........13,766 down.........6,426 Maiden Lane LLC..........18,259 up..............25 Maiden Lane II............9,957 down............20 Maiden Lane III..........21,415 up..............76

One week ended September 14 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,844,469 up.........3,647 Treasuries held outright..1,657,043 up.........2,466 Agencies held outright......109,776 vs..........unch Mortgage-Backed secs........884,945 vs..........unch Repos............nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............131,760 up.........1,130 Other Fed liabilities........70,879 down.........297 Other deposits with Fed......58,403 up........16,866 Foreign deposits..............2,399 down.......2,037 Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,475,122 down.......2,439

Factors on September 14 Bank borrowings..............11,628 vs........11,661 Float.........-1,386 vs........-1,867