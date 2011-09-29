NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $14.1 billion in the Sept. 19 week to $9,569.8 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,578.8 billion vs. $9,571.3 billion in the previous week.

Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:

One week ended September 19 (billions dlrs)

Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,105.7 down....0.4 vs 2,106.1.....2,106.6 M-2....9,569.8 down...14.1 vs 9,583.9.....9,583.6 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,578.8 vs ...9,571.3 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Aug vs July).........2,108.8 vs.....2,006.1 M-2 (Aug vs July).........9,544.9 vs.....9,313.7

Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:

Two Weeks Ended September 21 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,537,185 vs.rvsd.1,556,901 Seasonal Loans...78 vs.............87 Total Borrowings.........1,641,811 vs......1,660,447 Term ABS Securities.........11,515 vs.........11,594 Excess Reserves..........1,548,799 vs......1,568,587 Required Reserves (Adj).....93,012 vs.........91,859 Required Reserves...........90,039 vs.........91,671 Total Reserves...........1,641,811 vs......1,660,447 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,630,197 vs......1,648,762 Monetary Base (Unadj)....1,548,799 vs......1,568,587

One week ended September 28 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings..........11,451 down...........117 Primary Credit...............29 up...............6 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............89 up...............9 Asset-Backed.............11,333 down...........132 AIG Credit Ext..............nil vs............unch Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float.......-954 up..............53 Balances/Adjustments......2,515 down.............6 Currency..............1,035,770 down...........983 Treasury Deposits........55,718 down.........9,197 Maiden Lane LLC..........15,484 up..............56 Maiden Lane II............9,969 up..............10 Maiden Lane III..........21,165 up..............13

One week ended September 28 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,838,355 down.......1,791 Treasuries held outright..1,663,600 up.........1,565 Agencies held outright......108,268 down.........194 Mortgage-Backed secs........875,659 down.......3,775 Repos............nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............132,428 up...........665 Other Fed liabilities........71,360 down..........96 Other deposits with Fed......66,892 up.........7,861 Foreign deposits.502 down.......2,139 Gold stock....11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,436,018 down......32,005

Factors on September 28 Bank borrowings..............11,462 vs........11,445 Float.........-1,023 vs........-1,035