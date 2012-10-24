NEW YORK Oct 24 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages fell sharply last week, registering the biggest
percentage decline in a year as demand for both purchase loans
and refinancings tumbled, data from an industry group showed on
Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell by 12 percent in
the week ended Oct. 19.
The seasonally adjusted purchase index, which measures loan
requests for home purchases, fell 8.3 percent over the previous
week. Demand for purchase loans is a leading indicator of home
sales.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted refinance index fell 12.9
percent from the previous week to reach its lowest level since
late August. The refinance share of total mortgage activity
decreased to 81 percent of total applications from 82 percent
the prior week.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates rose by 6 basis points to an
average of 3.63 percent, the highest in a month.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to the MBA.
