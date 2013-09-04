NEW YORK, Sept 4 Applications for U.S. home
loans rose for the first time in four weeks as mortgage rates
fell from their highest level this year, although demand for
purchase loans slipped, data from an industry group showed on
Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 1.3 percent in
the week ended Aug. 30, after sliding 2.5 percent the prior
week.
The rise came as 30-year mortgage rates fell to 4.73 percent
versus 4.80 percent the prior week, which was its highest this
year, according to MBA data.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
Borrowing costs, however, have climbed by more than a
percentage point since late May on the view that the Federal
Reserve will soon reduce its monthly bond purchases, which have
kept a ceiling on rates.
The Fed began the bond purchasing program nearly a year ago
to boost a sluggish recovery in the U.S. economy.
The drop in rates likely encouraged borrowers into
refinancing existing home loans. The refinance index rose 2.4
percent last week.
The refinance share of total mortgage activity rose to 61
percent from 60 percent the previous week, which was the lowest
since April of 2011.
The gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading
indicator of home sales, fared worse, dipping 0.4 percent.
Housing has been a bright spot in the U.S. recovery, with
prices rising steadily since early 2012. Economists, however,
expect the pace of the price gains to slow down for the
remainder of this year and in 2014.
A sign that rising mortgage rates have taken some steam
out of America's housing market recovery was reflected in a
separate report last week that showed contracts to purchase
previously owned U.S. homes fell for the second straight month
in July.
Economists largely expect the Fed to announce a pull back at
its policy meeting later this month, though some say the central
bank will think twice about higher long-term interest rates if
there is evidence that they are making a significant impact on
housing.
Nevertheless, rates remain low by historical standards and
most economists do not expect the higher costs to halt the
recovery altogether. In fact, in the short-term, it could
motivate potential buyers to act before rates rise even more.