NEW YORK Nov 20 Applications for U.S. home
loans fell in the latest week, dropping for a third straight
week, data from an industry group showed on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 2.3 percent in
the week ended Nov. 15. That number reflects an adjustment for
the Veteran's Day holiday, the MBA said. On an unadjusted basis,
the index fell 13 percent.
Based on the adjusted number, the index has fallen 6.7
percent over the past three weeks, a decline that has come amid
continued uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
begin to slow its stimulus program.
The Fed has said it would begin to slow its policy of buying
$85 billion per month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities when economic growth meets its targets. Strong data
recently has reinforced concerns that the tapering could come
soon. Previously, it was expected that those accommodative
monetary policies would last into 2014.
MBA data showed 30-year mortgage rates edged up 2 basis
points in the latest week, to 4.46 percent.
The refinancing index fell 6.5 percent while the purchase
index, a leading indicator of home sales, rose 5.8 percent.
The mortgage survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail
residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.