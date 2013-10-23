UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK Oct 23 Applications for U.S. home loans dropped slightly in the latest week as decreased refinancing activity offset a slight rise in demand for purchase loans, data from an industry group showed on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 0.6 percent in the week ended Oct. 18. That followed a gain of 0.3 percent in the previous week.
The figures came against the backdrop of a U.S. federal government shutdown, which ended during the latter part of last week. The shutdown cast a spotlight on fiscal policy, with some economists worrying it put a drag on the economy.
The shutdown affected the mortgage market, the MBA said in the previous survey.
MBA data showed 30-year mortgage rates edged down 7 basis points to 4.39 percent, the lowest rate since June.
The refinancing index fell 1.3 percent. By contrast, the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, rose 0.7 percent.
The mortgage survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.