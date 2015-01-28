NEW YORK Jan 28 Applications for U.S. home
mortgages fell last week as mortgage rates edged higher, data
from an industry group showed on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 3.2 percent in
the week ended Jan. 23.
The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing
applications fell 5.1 percent to 2,605.4.
The gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading
indicator of home sales, slipped 0.1 percent.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 3.83 percent in the
week, up from 3.80 percent in the previous week.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail
residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Diane Craft)