NEW YORK, June 3 Applications for U.S. home mortgages fell last week as both purchase and refinancing applications decreased, an industry group said on Wednesday.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 7.6 percent in the week ended May 29.

The MBA's seasonally adjusted index of refinancing applications fell 11.5 percent, while the gauge of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home sales, fell 3.0 percent.

The refinance share of total mortgage activity fell to 49 percent of applications, its lowest level since May 2014, from 51 percent the week before.

Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.02 percent in the week, down 5 basis points from 4.07 percent the previous week.

The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential mortgage applications, according to MBA. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Diane Craft)