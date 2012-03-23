* New home sales fall 1.6 pct to four-month low
* Median price surges 8.3 pct to eight-month high
* Prices up 6.2 pct from year-ago
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 23 New U.S. single-family home
sales fell in February while prices jumped to their highest
level in eight months, according to a government report on
Friday that was the latest to paint a mixed picture of the
housing market.
The Commerce Department said sales slipped 1.6 percent to a
seasonally adjusted 313,000-unit annual rate, the lowest since
October. While January's sales pace was revised down by 3,000
units, that was offset by an upward revision of 12,000 units to
December's rate.
"The numbers are telling us that the housing market is
slowly coming back. It's still a depressed market, but it's
getting better. We have a long way to go," said Patrick Newport,
an economist at Global Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales at a
325,000-unit rate in February. The median price for a new home
rose 8.3 percent to $233,700, the highest level since June.
Compared to February last year, the median price was up 6.2
percent.
Prices for U.S. Treasury debt rose on the report, while the
dollar fell against a basket of currencies. U.S. stocks were
narrowly mixed.
The report rounded off a week of mixed housing data and
followed a similar pattern seen in the market for used homes.
Home resales fell in February, but prices rose from a year
earlier. Housing starts slipped, while permits for home building
approached a 3-1/2 year high in February.
The hesitant housing market recovery was illustrated by KB
Home, the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder which on Friday
said net orders for new homes declined 8 percent in its first
quarter as cancellations rose.
The decline is in sharp contrast to the strong order growth
reported by other U.S. homebuilders, including D.R. Horton
, Pulte and Lennar, who have forecast an
improving housing market.
The housing market continues to be hobbled by an oversupply
of used homes on the market - especially from foreclosures, many
of which sell well below their market value.
While the new home sales pace held above 300,000 units,
sales are just over a fifth of their 1.389 million unit peak
reached in July 2005.
"Mindful that more healing needs to be done, we expect new
home sales in 2012 to post their first annual increase in seven
years, rising 12 percent," said Sam Bullard, a senior economist
at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Last month, the inventory of new homes on the market was
unchanged at a record low 150,000 units. At February's sales
pace it would take 5.8 months to clear the houses from the
market, up from 5.7 months in January.
New home sales last month surged in the Northeast and West,
but slumped in the South and Midwest. New home sales account for
about 7 percent of the overall housing market and face stiff
competition from the used home segment despite low levels of
stock.
(Editing by Andrea Ricci)