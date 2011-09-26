WASHINGTON, Sept 26 New single-family home
sales in the United States fell in August to a 6-month low but
the supply of homes available on the market dropped to a record
low.
The Commerce Department said on Monday sales slipped 2.3
percent to a seasonally adjusted 295,000-unit annual rate, the
lowest since February and in line with analysts' forecasts. The
government raised its estimate for July's sales pace to 302,000
units from the previously reported 298,000 units.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 295,000-unit
rate in August. In the year through August, new home sales rose
6.1 percent.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish)
(jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +1 202 310 5487; Reuters
Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))