BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir says IPO raises 21.1 bln roubles
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
WASHINGTON Oct 11 Small businesses in the United States grew more confident in the economy's future for the first time in seven months during September as their outlook for sales improved, according to survey released on Tuesday.
The National Federation of Independent Business said its Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.8 point to 88.9. The increase was largely because fewer small business owners expect inflation-adjusted sales to contract.
The index reading was based on a survey of NFIB members.
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.