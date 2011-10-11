WASHINGTON Oct 11 Small businesses in the United States grew more confident in the economy's future for the first time in seven months during September as their outlook for sales improved, according to survey released on Tuesday.

The National Federation of Independent Business said its Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.8 point to 88.9. The increase was largely because fewer small business owners expect inflation-adjusted sales to contract.

The index reading was based on a survey of NFIB members. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Leslie Adler) (jason.lange@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-310-5487; Reuters Messaging: jason.lange.reuters.com@reuters.net))