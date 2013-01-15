NEW YORK Jan 15 Manufacturing in New York state
contracted for a sixth straight month in January, pressured by a
fall in new orders and shipments of goods, the New York Federal
Reserve said in a report on Tuesday.
The continued contraction in the sector comes as the New
York region struggles to shake off the effects of storm Sandy
that pounded the U.S. Northeast at the end of October, hitting
consumers and businesses.
The New York Fed's "Empire State" general business
conditions index fell to -7.8 from a revised -7.3 the month
before. The contraction came as a surprise, with economists
polled by Reuters expecting a flat reading.
"New York state is struggling to get back on its feet after
Hurricane Sandy," said Hugh Johnson, chief investment officer of
Hugh Johnson Advisors in Albany, New York.
"The fact we've had a slow recovery from Hurricane Sandy is
not a surprise to me or anybody who lives in the state. So that
is one that is an outlier and you can set it aside."
U.S. stock index futures continued to trade lower after the
data but trimmed losses as a separate report showed U.S. retail
sales rose more than expected in December as Americans shrugged
off the threat of higher taxes.
S&P 500 futures were down 6.2 points with investors fretting
about the debate brewing in Washington over raising the U.S.
borrowing limit as well as what is expected to be a lackluster
earnings season.
The Empire State report's new orders index fell to -7.2 from
-3.4, while shipments fell even more sharply, dropping to -3.1
from 11.9 the month before.
Employment gauges remained contractionary but were better
than the month before. The index for the number of employees was
at -4.3 compared to -9.7 and the average employee workweek index
was at -5.4 compared to -10.8.
Meanwhile the prices paid index hit its highest since May,
rising to 22.6 in January compared to 16.1 the month before.
The outlook for half a year ahead was more buoyant. The
index of business conditions six months ahead rose to 22.4 in
January from 17.95 in December, hitting its highest since
September.
The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of
the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.