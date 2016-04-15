BRIEF-DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety
* DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety Corp
NEW YORK, April 15 The U.S. economy is expected to expand at about a 2 percent rate in 2016, above its potential rate at about 1.75 percent, the staff at the New York Federal Reserve said on Friday.
The forecast growth for U.S. gross domestic product was lower than the staff's estimate last year which was 2.5 percent.
* Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York says reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims pending in United States bankruptcy court in case relating to 2008 Lehman Brothers