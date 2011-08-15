UPDATE 2-Teva Pharm's CEO Vigodman steps down amid crisis of confidence
* Shares have slumped in wake of patent setbacks, acquisitions
Aug 15 The New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Monday its "Empire State" manufacturing activity index fell in August to -7.72 from -3.76 in July.
Economists in a Reuters survey expected a August reading of 0.00.
Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:
August July June May April
2011 2011 2011 2011 2011 General Business ---------- Diffusion Index -----------
Conditions -7.72 3.76 -7.79 11.88 21.70 Prices Paid 28.26 43.33 56.12 69.89 57.69 Prices Received 2.17 5.56 11.22 27.96 26.92 New Orders -7.82 -5.45 -3.61 17.19 22.34 Shipments 3.01 2.22 -8.02 25.75 28.29 Delivery Time 0.00 1.11 -3.06 2.15 -1.28 Inventories -7.61 -5.56 1.02 10.75 -1.28 Unfilled Orders -15.22 -12.22 0.00 9.68 2.56 Number of Employees 3.26 1.11 10.20 24.73 23.08 Average Workweek -2.17 -15.56 -2.04 23.66 10.26
August July June May April
2011 2011 2011 2011 2011 General Business ----------- Six months from ----------
Conditions 8.70 32.22 22.45 52.69 47.44 Prices Paid 42.39 51.11 55.10 68.82 56.41 Prices Received 15.22 30.00 19.39 35.48 38.46 New Orders 6.52 25.56 15.31 47.31 43.59 Shipments 7.61 30.00 17.35 41.94 37.18 Delivery Time -5.43 6.67 2.04 6.45 -2.56 Inventories 7.61 1.11 -9.18 4.30 14.10 Unfilled Orders -6.52 5.56 -9.18 19.35 7.69 Number of Employees 6.52 17.78 6.12 20.43 32.05 Average Workweek -4.35 2.22 -2.04 12.90 6.41 Capital Expenditures 8.70 22.22 26.53 30.11 29.49
Note: Diffusion indexes represent the percentage indicating an increase minus the percentage indicating a decrease.
The web site address is: www.ny.frb.org/
* Shares have slumped in wake of patent setbacks, acquisitions
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest non-government bank, announced on Tuesday the following operating estimates for this year:
* Expect slower loan growth in 2017 for sub-saharan banks, as well as greater caution from banks