Aug 15 The New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Monday its "Empire State" manufacturing activity index fell in August to -7.72 from -3.76 in July.

Economists in a Reuters survey expected a August reading of 0.00.

Following is a breakdown of the survey's components:

August July June May April

2011 2011 2011 2011 2011 General Business ---------- Diffusion Index -----------

Conditions -7.72 3.76 -7.79 11.88 21.70 Prices Paid 28.26 43.33 56.12 69.89 57.69 Prices Received 2.17 5.56 11.22 27.96 26.92 New Orders -7.82 -5.45 -3.61 17.19 22.34 Shipments 3.01 2.22 -8.02 25.75 28.29 Delivery Time 0.00 1.11 -3.06 2.15 -1.28 Inventories -7.61 -5.56 1.02 10.75 -1.28 Unfilled Orders -15.22 -12.22 0.00 9.68 2.56 Number of Employees 3.26 1.11 10.20 24.73 23.08 Average Workweek -2.17 -15.56 -2.04 23.66 10.26

August July June May April

2011 2011 2011 2011 2011 General Business ----------- Six months from ----------

Conditions 8.70 32.22 22.45 52.69 47.44 Prices Paid 42.39 51.11 55.10 68.82 56.41 Prices Received 15.22 30.00 19.39 35.48 38.46 New Orders 6.52 25.56 15.31 47.31 43.59 Shipments 7.61 30.00 17.35 41.94 37.18 Delivery Time -5.43 6.67 2.04 6.45 -2.56 Inventories 7.61 1.11 -9.18 4.30 14.10 Unfilled Orders -6.52 5.56 -9.18 19.35 7.69 Number of Employees 6.52 17.78 6.12 20.43 32.05 Average Workweek -4.35 2.22 -2.04 12.90 6.41 Capital Expenditures 8.70 22.22 26.53 30.11 29.49

Note: Diffusion indexes represent the percentage indicating an increase minus the percentage indicating a decrease.

The web site address is: www.ny.frb.org/